LA Times Today: New voting laws in Georgia
Last week, Georgia governor Brain Kemp signed into law drastic changes to the states election process. President Joe Biden has condemned the new voting restrictions calling them “un-American” and “Jim Crow in the 21st century.”
Republican statehouses across the country are also trying to change their voting laws.
L.A. Times political correspondent Melanie Mason joined us with more.
