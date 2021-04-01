Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:35
Biden’s economic plan calls for much bigger government role
Share
Politics

Biden’s economic plan calls for much bigger government role

President Biden is seeking a new, far more active role for the government in shaping the nation’s economy.

Share
PoliticsVideos: LatestVideos: Politics