LA Times Today: How giant vacuums could help the climate
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
From solar panels to electric cars, California has been focused on its commitment to fighting climate change.
But are giant vacuums the answer?
L.A. Times staff writer Evan Halper joins us now to explain why the Biden administration may be looking to carbon vacuums to meet their ambitious climate plans.
But are giant vacuums the answer?
L.A. Times staff writer Evan Halper joins us now to explain why the Biden administration may be looking to carbon vacuums to meet their ambitious climate plans.