LA Times Today: Lawmakers negotiating police reform
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
At his first address before a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden urged members to act now on police reform. The issue was also addressed by South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott in his rebuttal.
Scott is a key player in intensifying bipartisan talks on congressional efforts to reform policing.
In his speech, Scott did not offer new details about negotiations but said he is hopeful.
L.A. Times congressional reporter Sarah Wire joined us with the major sticking points.
