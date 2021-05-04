LA Times Today: Senator Alex Padilla sets priorities
In January, former California Secretary of State Alex Padilla was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to fill the senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The Los Angeles native is the state’s first Latino senator.
Unlike most senators who are elected to six-year terms, Padilla has just 18 months to convince voters he deserves a full term when he’s up for election in 2022.
L.A. Times reporter Jennifer Haberkorn joins us from just outside the nation’s capital.
