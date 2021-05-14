LA Times Today: Trump’s future on Facebook uncertain

Facebook’s Oversight Board recently upheld the company’s decision to suspend former President Trump’s account, at least for now.



But will Facebook make the suspension permanent?



L.A. Times intern Brian Contreras joined us with more on what the Oversight Board is and what its decision means.