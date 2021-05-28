LA Times Today: U.S. troops are leaving Afghanistan, but Al Qaeda remains
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
For the first time in two decades, the United States says it soon will have no troops or contractors in Afghanistan. President Biden has placed a September 11 deadline on the pullout, 20 years after the Al Qaeda terrorist attacks in the U.S.
But many uncertainties remain, including what to do about Al Qaeda’s push to return to power.
L.A. Times’ David Cloud, along with reporter, Nabih Bulos and photographer, Marcus Yam have been on the ground covering this complicated story. David joined us to talk about it.
But many uncertainties remain, including what to do about Al Qaeda’s push to return to power.
L.A. Times’ David Cloud, along with reporter, Nabih Bulos and photographer, Marcus Yam have been on the ground covering this complicated story. David joined us to talk about it.