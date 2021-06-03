LA Times Today: Biden child tax credit is sending billions to American families
In the coming weeks, the IRS will begin depositing a child tax credit into the bank accounts of millions of families with children.
The huge task is part of the Biden administration’s plan to create a near-universal child benefit with the goal of cutting child poverty nearly in half.
L.A. Times senior Washington correspondent David Lauter wrote about the plan, and the challenges of delivering the money to those who need it most.
The huge task is part of the Biden administration’s plan to create a near-universal child benefit with the goal of cutting child poverty nearly in half.
L.A. Times senior Washington correspondent David Lauter wrote about the plan, and the challenges of delivering the money to those who need it most.