Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:19
LA Times Today: How the U.S. Supreme Court has tilted election law
Share
Politics

LA Times Today: How the U.S. Supreme Court has tilted election law

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
Over the last few years, the U.S. Supreme Court has played a major role in allowing states to restrict voting laws.

L.A. Times’ David Savage has written about it and joins me now from Washington, DC.
Politics