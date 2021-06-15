Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks inquiry

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog has launched an investigation into federal prosecutors’ use of secret subpoenas to obtain tech records from California Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, their staffs and family members.

The inquiry questions whether the Trump administration engaged in abuses of power when targeting its political foes.

Chris Megerian is following the investigation.
