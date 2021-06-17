LA Times Today: Takeaways from the Biden-Putin meeting
President Biden and Vladimir Putin met in Geneva, Switzerland. Ahead of the much anticipated meeting, the president said he would offer Putin opportunities to work with the U.S. on issues of mutual interest, such as arms control and climate change — but only if Russian hostilities abate. He now says he accomplished what he came to do.
L.A. Times Washington correspondent Eli Stokols has been traveling with the president.
