LA Times Today: SCOTUS upholds Obamacare, rules against the NCAA
Politics

LA Times Today: SCOTUS upholds Obamacare, rules against the NCAA

A new ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court: In a victory for college athletes, justices unanimously ruled against the NCAA, allowing new protections and compensation for student athletes .

And last week, Obamacare survived its latest Supreme Court challenge. So what other decisions are expected?

L.A. Times senior Washington correspondent David Lauter joins us now with the latest.
