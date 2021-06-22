LA Times Today: SCOTUS upholds Obamacare, rules against the NCAA
A new ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court: In a victory for college athletes, justices unanimously ruled against the NCAA, allowing new protections and compensation for student athletes .
And last week, Obamacare survived its latest Supreme Court challenge. So what other decisions are expected?
L.A. Times senior Washington correspondent David Lauter joins us now with the latest.
