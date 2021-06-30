LA Times Today: Biden reassures moderates on infrastructure, progressives worry
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
A nearly one-trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure deal is back on track after it was briefly in danger of falling apart.
Last week, President Joe Biden insisted he would not sign the bill without coupling it with an even larger bill for so-called “human infrastructure.”
But the president has since walked back his comments, saying he wasn’t making a veto threat.
L.A. Times White House reporter Eli Stokols joins us with the latest developments in the infrastructure talks.
Last week, President Joe Biden insisted he would not sign the bill without coupling it with an even larger bill for so-called “human infrastructure.”
But the president has since walked back his comments, saying he wasn’t making a veto threat.
L.A. Times White House reporter Eli Stokols joins us with the latest developments in the infrastructure talks.