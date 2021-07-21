×
VIDEO | 06:35
LA Times Today: Black-owned business startups surge to 25-year high
Share
Politics

LA Times Today: Black-owned business startups surge to 25-year high

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
The U.S. saw a boom for Black entrepreneurs last year, even as the economy struggled during the pandemic shutdowns.

The surge of new Black-owned businesses was the largest of its kind in the last quarter-century. But can they survive?

L.A. Times economics reporter Don Lee joined us with more on the numbers and how some of these startups got off the ground.
Politics