LA Times Today: Black-owned business startups surge to 25-year high
The U.S. saw a boom for Black entrepreneurs last year, even as the economy struggled during the pandemic shutdowns.
The surge of new Black-owned businesses was the largest of its kind in the last quarter-century. But can they survive?
L.A. Times economics reporter Don Lee joined us with more on the numbers and how some of these startups got off the ground.
