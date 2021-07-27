LA Times Today: Trump wields power with endorsements, but some in GOP fear midterm damage
Since leaving the White House, former president Donald Trump has been intervening in Republican primaries, hoping to keep himself and his agenda at the center of the GOP.
Trump has issued a number of endorsements of House and Senate candidates for next year’s crucial midterm election.
L.A. Times political reporter Janet Hook joins us now with more.
