LA Times Today: Lithium in California electric cars takes climate change toll
California has been leading the way in pushing automakers to transition to zero-emission cars to fight climate change.
But building heavy-duty lithium batteries for electric cars requires extracting metals from land and possibly also the ocean, which comes with a big environmental cost of its own.
In his first story of the series, “The United States of California,” L.A. Times national reporter Evan Halper wrote about how the race to build electric cars is unleashing an environment toll.
