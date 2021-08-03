LA Times Today: COVID-19 deals Biden a setback, but economic agenda sees hope
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
The rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is creating uncertainty for President Joe Biden’s top priorities: defeating the pandemic and reshaping the U.S. economy.
The Biden administration had envisioned a summer of celebration, but instead, it’s now fighting a resurgence of coronavirus.
L.A. Times senior editor in Washington David Lauter joins us with more.
The Biden administration had envisioned a summer of celebration, but instead, it’s now fighting a resurgence of coronavirus.
L.A. Times senior editor in Washington David Lauter joins us with more.