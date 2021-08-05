LA Times Today: Newsom asks Biden to push the Pentagon on wildfire program data
Large and unrelenting wildfires are burning out of control in the western U.S.
Here in California, a little known program called FireGuard helps firefighters locate fires using military satellite images. It’s a program that saves lives.
L.A. Times reporter Jen Haberkorn reports that under an existing military agreement regarding the classified information, access to the satellite information is due to expire next month.
