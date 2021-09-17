LA Times Today: Newsom defeats recall
California Governor Gavin Newsom prevailed against an historic recall, overwhelmingly defeating the attempt.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers joins Lisa McRee with analysis of the results.
