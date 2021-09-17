×
VIDEO | 06:35
LA Times Today: Newsom defeats recall
Share
Politics

LA Times Today: Newsom defeats recall

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
California Governor Gavin Newsom prevailed against an historic recall, overwhelmingly defeating the attempt.

L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers joins Lisa McRee with analysis of the results.
PoliticsCalifornia Politics