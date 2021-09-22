LA Times Today: Analysis: Roe v. Wade after Texas law clears Supreme Court
The Supreme Court gave a green light to Texas’ restrictive new abortion law earlier this month.
Now, House Democrats and the Department of Justice are taking action to protect abortion rights.
L.A. Times Supreme Court writer David Savage has been covering the story and joins us now.
