LA Times Today: Will young voters stay active in elections post-Trump?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Young voters turned out in full force in the 2020 election. But will they stick around?
L.A. Times political reporter Janet Hook wrote a three-part series on the power of young voters and what both parties are doing to win them over.
L.A. Times political reporter Janet Hook wrote a three-part series on the power of young voters and what both parties are doing to win them over.