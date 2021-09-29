LA Times Today: United States of California: How a California climate program lets companies pollute
California is leading the world in confronting climate change. The state plans to ban sales of new gas-powered cars and SUVs by 2035.
But is the state exaggerating how much big polluters are reducing greenhouse gases?
L.A. Times’ Evan Halper reported on a controversial California carbon offset program.
