LA Times Today: January 6 rioters targeted Capitol’s unreinforced windows
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
During the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, rioters exploited little-known weak spots in the building.
L.A. Times Washington, D.C. correspondent Sarah Wire has this exclusive story.
L.A. Times Washington, D.C. correspondent Sarah Wire has this exclusive story.