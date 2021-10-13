LA Times Today: California lawmakers demand more information on oil spill from two federal agencies
It has been more than a week since a ruptured pipeline leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the ocean off the Orange County coast.
About 1,400 workers have been busy cleaning up crude tar and other debris along the beaches.
Now, lawmakers are demanding answers.
L.A. Times congressional reporter Nolan McCaskill has written about it and joins us now from our nation’s capital.
