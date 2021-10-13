×
LA Times Today: United States of California: Ban on all-white-male boardrooms reshapes corporate America
In 2018, the California legislature passed a bill requiring public companies to put women on their corporate boards. A few years later the state required boards to include people of color, as well.

The state’s push for reshaping boardrooms has had a ripple effect across America, as women now hold a quarter of corporate board seats nationwide.

Evan Halper wrote the story for the Times as part of his ongoing series, “The United States of California.”
