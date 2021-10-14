LA Times Today: Could Gavin Newsom be president?
With the recall behind him, there’s talk that California Governor Gavin Newsom may have his eye on the White House.
But one person may be standing in his way: fellow Californian and vice president, Kamala Harris.
L.A. Times columnist Mark Z. Barabak wrote about what is next for the governor and whether the big recall win makes him a front-runner for president.
