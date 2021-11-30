×
VIDEO | 06:33
LA Times Today: Omicron variant clouds Biden efforts to slow pandemic’s progress
Share
Politics

LA Times Today: Omicron variant clouds Biden efforts to slow pandemic’s progress

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
President Biden says the Omicron variant is a cause for concern, but not a cause for panic.

L.A. Times White House reporter Chris Megerian is following this story. He joins us with what scientists know about this newest strain of COVID-19, and what experts say is our best bet to avoid catching and spreading it should it reach the U.S.
Politics