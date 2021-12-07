LA Times Today: U.S. Supreme Court weighs future of abortion rights and Roe vs. Wade
Abortion rights advocates and opponents demonstrated in front of the Supreme Court as the justices heard arguments on a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy—a case that represents a challenge to Roe vs. Wade.
L.A. Times staff writer David Savage joins us from Washington, D.C.
