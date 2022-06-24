VIDEO | 01:30
Schumer blames ‘MAGA Republicans’ for Roe ruling
Schumer blames ‘MAGA Republicans’ for Roe ruling

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer blamed the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade on “MAGA Republicans,” who are “complicit in today’s decision and all of its consequences.”

