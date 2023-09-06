Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:42
Mitch McConnell returns to Senate as doctors report no evidence of stroke
Politics

Mitch McConnell returns to Senate as doctors report no evidence of stroke

The U.S. Capitol physician says 81-year-old Republican leader Leader Mitch McConnell’s recent health episodes show no evidence of being a stroke or seizure disorder.

Share
PoliticsVideos: LatestVideos: Politics
Advertisement