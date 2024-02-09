LA Times Today: Supreme Court leans in favor of Trump’s bid to run again despite Jan. 6 attack

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments today to consider whether former President Donald Trump’s role in the January 6 attack on the capitol disqualifies him from a second term.



L.A. Times staff writer David Savage joined Lisa McRee with more about this historic case.