LA Times Today: How will the Supreme Court rule on Trump’s claim of absolute immunity?

With just nine months until the presidential election, all four of the criminal cases against former President Donald Trump are winding their way through the justice system, with each one posing a threat to now candidate Trump.



Among this week’s questions: How will the Supreme Court rule on Trump’s claim of absolute immunity? Will trump appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon acquiesce on Trump’s demand that the case against him for concealing classified documents at Mar-A-Lago be postponed. And could the Georgia case where he’s charged with conspiring to corrupt the 2020 election be in jeopardy because of a romantic relationship between the district attorney and a special prosecutor on the case?