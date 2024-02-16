LA Times Today: Why replacing Biden with Newsom or some ‘mythical perfect Democrat’ is unlikely

Only 33 percent of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance according to pew research. Those flagging poll numbers have some democrats ringing alarm bells. L-a times enterprise reporter Noah Bierman told Lisa McRee why anyone hoping for a mythical perfect democrat to replace Biden on the 2024 ballot is likely to be disappointed.