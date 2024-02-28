LA Times Today: What does Alabama’s IVF ruling mean for the future of IVF here in California?

California Governor Gavin Newsom claims that new laws in red states and the decision by the Alabama Supreme Court last week declaring frozen embryos are “children” prove conservative lawmakers and courts are waging a “war on women,” even when a woman is trying to achieve a pregnancy, not end one.



So what does it all mean for the millions of women who need in-vitro fertilization to have a baby?



Dr. Michele Evans is a fertility specialist from the Pacific Fertility Center and joined Lisa McRee with what the Alabama court decision means for the future of IVF here in California.