LA Times Today: Will moving to the middle on immigration deliver electoral success to Democrats in 2024?

After Democrat Tom Suozzi retook the Long Island congressional seat held by disgraced Republican George Santos this month, democrats nationwide are eyeing his playbook. Going on the offense and calling out the GOP for blocking a bipartisan border package—the toughest proposal in years—Suozzi won over voters prioritizing solutions over politics.



L.A. Times senior editor David Lauter has written about how the Democrats’ new approach could impact them at the ballot box in 2024.