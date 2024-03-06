LA Times Today: In the crowded race for D.A., who can break out of the pack to challenge George Gascón?

Three years ago, George Gascón was elected L.A.’s district attorney by promising to make the criminal justice system fairer and reign in out-of-control police. Now, to win re-election he needs to ease perception that L.A. is less safe.



He’s facing a very crowded field —11 challengers. The most ever to run for this office.



L.A. Times staff writer James Queally writes despite many voters being fed up with Gascón, most are undecided about who to vote for in Tuesday’s primary.