LA Times Today: Breaking down the Super Tuesday results

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump both had commanding victories in the primaries on Super Tuesday, clearing the path for a rematch in the general election.



As you know, here in the Golden State, voters will have a Republican and a Democrat to choose from in the race to replace the late senator Dianne Feinstein in November.



Laurel Rosenhall is the L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief and joined Lisa McRee with a breakdown of the results.