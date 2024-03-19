LA Times Today: Trump has big plans for California if he wins a second term. Fasten your seatbelts

Former president Donald Trump is ramping up his re-election campaign, and calling for big changes to the state of California if he wins the presidency for a second term. L.A. Times columnist Doyle McManus wrote about why Trump says the Golden State is a “symbol for our nation’s decline.”