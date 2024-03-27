LA Times Today: Supreme Court justices skeptical of challenge to abortion pills

The U.S. Supreme Court heard new arguments today in another high stakes case for women’s reproductive rights. The court’s decision will determine how long women can access a commonly used abortion pill, which is used in more than 60 percent of the procedures in the U.S.