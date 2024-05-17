LA Times Today: Climate change is central to both Pope Francis and Newsom. But do Catholic voters care?

California’s most powerful politician is joining forces with one of the world’s most influential religious leaders in a battle of global proportions.



Governor Gavin Newsom spoke today at the Vatican Papal Summit on Climate Change where he accused former President Donald Trump of “open corruption” for trying to roll back climate protections.



L.A. Times reporter Taryn Luna is covering the governor’s trip. She joined Lisa McRee from Rome.