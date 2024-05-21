LA Times Today: Lawmakers look for exits, public approval slips amid dysfunction in congress

A hard right minority willing to oust their own speakers, shut down the government and blow up the norms of political behavior has changed the G.O.P’s rules of the road in D.C. and has left many Republicans looking for the exits.



L.A. Times columnist Doyle McManus joined Lisa McRee to talk about whether it will last and what it means for the party and the nation.