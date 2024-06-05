LA Times Today: The newest election battlefield for abortion: State supreme courts

As we approach the November election, state supreme court justices have become a new political frontier in the abortion fight with eighty seats across 33 states on the ballot.



L.A. Times political reporter Faith Pinho wrote about why justices are holding onto their seats for dear life as the abortion debate heats up.