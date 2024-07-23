LA Times Today: What’s next for Kamala Harris after Biden’s decision to exit the 2024 presidential race?

Vice President Kamala Harris is raising new hope for Democrats as the presumptive nominee, raising more than $80 million in the first 24 hours since President Joe Biden pulled out.



L.A. Times political writer David Lauter is here to tell Lisa McRee more about what comes next.