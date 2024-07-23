LA Times Today: California Republicans react to Biden stepping down

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Former president Donald Trump has made it no secret that he wanted to face off against President Joe Biden in November. Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is at the top of the ticket, Republicans have had to pivot and change strategy. Randall Avila is the executive director of the Republican Party of Orange County and joined Lisa McRee to discuss the change.