LA Times Today: Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa shows his support for Kamala Harris

You may know him best as the 41st mayor of Los Angeles or as the majority leader and speaker of the California state assembly. But Antonio Villaraigosa has played roles in national politics too, even speaking at the 2016 national convention. And now he’s headed to Chicago where he’ll support presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the August DNC convention.