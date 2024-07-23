LA Times Today: Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa shows his support for Kamala Harris
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
You may know him best as the 41st mayor of Los Angeles or as the majority leader and speaker of the California state assembly. But Antonio Villaraigosa has played roles in national politics too, even speaking at the 2016 national convention. And now he’s headed to Chicago where he’ll support presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the August DNC convention.