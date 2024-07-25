LA Times Today: Public deference, private power: How Nancy Pelosi navigated the Biden withdrawal

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

President Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time since announcing he wouldn’t seek a second term. While many Democrats publicly called for President Biden to step down – it was a skillful political operator who helped orchestrate his withdrawal: former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.



L.A. Times political writer Seema Mehta joined Lisa McRee with more.