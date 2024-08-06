LA Times Today: Patt Says: California’s history of presidential hopefuls

California native Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee for the U.S. presidency. She may be the first California woman to top a presidential ticket, but the Golden State has produced several male presidential hopefuls in the past.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked back at Californians who tried, and succeeded, in making the move to the White House.



Here’s what Patt says.