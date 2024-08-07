LA Times Today: In choosing Walz, Harris seeks an everyman appeal without giving up progressive agenda
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has made it official, selecting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. So who is he? What’s his record? And why did he beat out other contenders like Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.
Noah Bierman is to here to tell you what you need to know.
