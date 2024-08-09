LA Times Today: What FDR could advise Biden about reforming the Supreme Court — tread lightly

In the wake of hard right rulings on abortion, voting rights and presidential immunity, and revelations of lavish trips bestowed on justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito by a wealthy benefactor, public confidence in the nation’s highest court has fallen to its lowest level in over 50 years.



In July, President Joe Biden unveiled plans to reform the Supreme Court to address those concerns.



L.A. Times columnist Michael Hiltzik wrote about another president who attempted to reform the Supreme Court and why he thinks President Biden should tread lightly.