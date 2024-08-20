LA Times Today: A look ahead at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Before a crowd of more than 4,000 delegates, President Joe Biden did what would have been unthinkable just over a month ago: He kicked off the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and officially passing the party’s torch to Vice President Kamala Harris. A surge of enthusiasm has surrounded Harris since Biden stepped aside in July, with polls now showing Harris and former president Donald Trump neck and neck in four critical swing states.



Still, while there is joy inside the convention hall, outside protesters have gathered, calling for an end to the war in Gaza. Noah Bierman is part of a team of L.A. Times reporters in Chicago for the week, and joined Lisa McRee.